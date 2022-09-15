Insider Selling: Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Sells $270,525.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
