Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 121.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
