Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9,712.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

