HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head-To-Head Contrast

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HG and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HG and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29% Orion Office REIT N/A -10.32% -6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 9.47 $2.76 million $0.73 11.10 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 7.12 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

HG beats Orion Office REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

