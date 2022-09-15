CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

CVI stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.65%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

