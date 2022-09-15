Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.