Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Syneos Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Insider Activity

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

