Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.23. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 774 shares.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

