Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $81.20

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.20, but opened at $83.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 7,387 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

