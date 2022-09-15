RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $67.44

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.44, but opened at $69.19. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.