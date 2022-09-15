Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Whitbread Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,594.00.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

