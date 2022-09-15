Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Purchases 500 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $1,075.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,045.06 and a 52-week high of $1,997.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,293.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $68,746,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cable One by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $33,678,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

