Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group Stock Down 28.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.