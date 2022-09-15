Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,044 shares in the company, valued at $74,860,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,705 shares of company stock worth $1,982,584. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.