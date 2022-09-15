Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.08.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $458.50.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.