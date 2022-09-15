Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.