Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 506,874 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

