Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Raised by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12,071.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,676 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned about 0.34% of Ceridian HCM worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

