MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 12.23% of MicroStrategy worth $672,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $225.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

