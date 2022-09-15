Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.69% of Zimmer Biomet worth $721,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

