Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,812,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.60% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $883,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

