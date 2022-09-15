Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,969,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.67% of Equifax worth $773,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

EFX opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

