Capital International Investors Has $998.50 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.57% of General Motors worth $998,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

