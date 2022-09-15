Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $742,003.68 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

