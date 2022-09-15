Capital International Investors Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,398,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,721.49 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,542.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

