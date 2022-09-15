Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $296.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

