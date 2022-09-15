Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Critical Contrast

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.34 $272.05 million $6.62 48.29 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 107.27 -$81.05 million ($1.75) -2.03

This table compares Bio-Techne and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.61% 16.97% 12.52% Fusion Pharmaceuticals -3,647.40% -33.91% -30.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bio-Techne and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 1 0 4 0 2.60 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.62%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It offers its products under R&D Systems, Tocris Biosciences, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Exosome Diagnostics, and Asuragen brands. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

