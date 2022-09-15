Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head to Head Review

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A N/A Booking 10.54% 62.69% 13.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondee and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $10.96 billion 7.13 $1.17 billion $37.51 52.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

89.9% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mondee and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booking 0 8 21 1 2.77

Mondee presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,550.37, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Mondee.

Summary

Booking beats Mondee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

