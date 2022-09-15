Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.