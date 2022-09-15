Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Shares of SQM opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.