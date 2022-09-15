Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 23,856 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

