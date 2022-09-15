Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,729 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 2.63% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

