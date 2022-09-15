Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

