Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.67% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GCOR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

