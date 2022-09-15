Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.