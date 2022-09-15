Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

ODFL opened at $259.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

