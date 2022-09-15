BTIG Research Cuts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NTST stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
