BTIG Research Cuts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

About NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,590,000 after acquiring an additional 301,952 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 643,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NETSTREIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after acquiring an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

