Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

