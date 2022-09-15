Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
