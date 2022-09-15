Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,822,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

