Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Sells $781,600.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

