Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. Winpak has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

