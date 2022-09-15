Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Rises By 87.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,164,200 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.1 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.