Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Rises By 87.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,164,200 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.1 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.15.
About West African Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West African Resources (WFRSF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.