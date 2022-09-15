WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WLDBF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

