WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of WLDBF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.
WildBrain Company Profile
