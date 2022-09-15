The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Westaim Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 139.52% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.