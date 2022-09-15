Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

