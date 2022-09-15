Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,250.2 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTSHF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

