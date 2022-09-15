Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.