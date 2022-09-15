Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

