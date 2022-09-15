Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Fubon Bank to Buy

Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

